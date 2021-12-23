CCTV installation in PNG's National Capital District main public areas for public safety

Divisional Commander NCD & Central ACP Anthony Wagambie Jr has confirmed that work on the CCTV Neighborhood Watch Partnership will recommence.

Installation of CCTV cameras from Erima Big Rooster roundabout, Erima fly over up to Eight Mile roundabout has been completed.

Scoping for Gordon's area has been completed but installation of cameras was delayed for over a month while awaiting approval from NICTA, for an application to be granted for a Individual Operators Licence .

The application was submitted by the CCTV Contractor - WINTOP Tech (supplier of HIK Vision CCTV Cameras) has finally been approved and issued last Friday-17th December 2021.

Installation for Gordons area will now commence from the shopping area, bus stop, Unagi oval Gordon's industrial and other areas within.

From Gordon's, the project will move to Waigani, then to Boroko and other parts of the City. Bus stops frequently used and crowded areas will be covered.

Mr Wagambie states that with the granting of Individual Operators License, this will enable all the cameras to transmit live feed to the Police Operations Centre . The cameras will be monitored 24/7 by Police communications officers.

The project is a partnership between China - PNG Friendship Association and Police. The China - PNG Friendship Association is made up of the Chinese business community, as a charitable group.

"NCDC and PNG Pawa have given their support, apart from that, the project is of no cost to the Government and is fully funded by the Association, following a fundraising drive by their members . The fund for the project is being managed by their working committee. Locations for the positioning of cameras is being done in consultation with Police upon our recommendations targeting hotspots" Mr Wagambie said.

Mr Wagambie further stated " The CCTV project which is underway does not include the 2018 APEC CCTV cameras. We would like to have those cameras integrated into the operating system which is currently being worked on, however this depends on the technical aspect and further approval. "

Once completed, an MOA will be signed between the China PNG Friendship and RPNGC, which will include the maintenance and upkeep of the CCTV network.

Ownership of the CCTV will be handed over to NCD Police to take carriage of and operate.

ACP Wagambie had also briefed Executives of the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the project. He is inviting their members, organizations or individuals who are interested to take part in this project to make contact with his office . The objective it to have as many locations covered by CCTV. Mr Wagambie said that this is all about improving public safety for all in partnership.





Statement/One PNG News





