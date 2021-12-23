PNG's ABG President Toroama issues a stern warning to the Bougainville Public Service

The Papua New Guinea's ABG President Ishmael Toroama has issued a stern warning to the Bougainville Public Service to improve its efforts to support the Autonomous Bougainville Government.

ABG President Ishmael Toroama: Photo by Aloysius Laukai, New Dawn FM

President Toroama issued the warning during the ABG’s 2022 Budget Session last Tuesday.

President Toroama said that Bougainville has a small public service that can be easily managed to be effective however there is still a lack of control over the public servants.

He said that individuals have shown total disregard for government directives and continue to act in a manner that is contrary to the ABG’s Public Service Management Act.

President Toroama said the ABG will no longer tolerate complacency and corruptive practices in the Bougainville Public Service.

He said he has given the administration ample time to institute reforms he still sees people continue to resist change and move away from their comfort zones.

President Toroama has tasked the Minister for Public Service Joseph Mona with instituting changes within the Bougainville Public Service to eradicate corruption and improve its efficiency.

Currently an external audit team has been engaged to scrutinize the financials of the ABG as part of an initiative by the government to encourage transparency and accountability.





Source: New Dawn FM News/One PNG News





