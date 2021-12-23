PNG Prime Minister's Christmas and New Year message to the nation

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has urged everyone to support and give to the needy during this Christmas.

He says Christmas is a time for giving and people must follow the examples of Jesus Christ and help others, especially the unfortunate.

He said this today, in his Christmas and New Year message to the nation.

Mr. Marape urged citizens to look forward to 2022 and be grateful and thankful, despite the challenges of this year.

The Prime Minister challenged everyone to be kind this Christmas, saying its the season to share and spread the spirit of peace, love and compassion.

''We pronounce ourselves as a Christian country, and every element of our society exercise basic Christian faith, and that is love, care, caring, giving, forgiving and kindness. If all of us are practising those then our country will be a better place to live in,'' said Marape.

Source: NBC News/One PNG News





