There is No "No Jab, No Job" Policy in Bougainville : ABG President

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) does not have a “no jab, no job” policy, says President Ishmael Toroama.

However, Toroama urged people to follow the Coronavirus (Covid-19) protocols in the workplace environment, which includes every Government and private sector entities on Bougainville.

“Let us not take advantage of this but support the protocols in place,” he said.

Toroama said the 14-day lockdown imposed by the Covid-19 response team was a direct response to the recent surge of the Covid-19 cases on Bougainville.

He said the steps taken by the pandemic controller and ABG Health secretary Clement Totavun, were necessary to keep people safe.

“I understand that there are those who might deem these measures too drastic, but, we have to take into consideration the greater welfare of the people as opposed to the few who disagree with the government on this issue,” he said.

The simple action of adhering to these measures will go a long way in protecting the lives of countless Bougainvilleans, Toroama said.

“The recent surge in the number of the Covid-19 positive cases on Bougainville must not be taken lightly by our people,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has reached catastrophic proportions globally and so locally in Papua New Guinea and Bougainville as we bear witness to the alarming number of deaths and reported cases of this deadly virus.

“The measures being instituted by the Government are not to subdue individual rights to freedom of movement and the freedom to health care, it is a protective measure that this Government is enforcing to protect the welfare of our people.

“There are so many conspiracy theories and theorists on the impacts and spread of the Covid-19, but, the fact is the virus is here on Bougainville and increasing at an alarming rate.

“Under the ‘Niupela Pasin’ initiative, we must contain the Covid-19 and mitigate its spread throughout Bougainville.

“We must all work together to manage it.

“Vaccination is voluntary and no one will be forced to take it.

“However, those who opt not to receive the vaccine must not impede the rights of those who are willing to take it; everyone is entitled to health care on Bougainville.”

