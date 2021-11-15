PNG's 2022 national budget to be handed down next week





The country's money plan for 2022 will be handed down in Parliament next week.

According to a statement from the Treasury Department, the press lock-up will be held on Tuesday, 23rd November.

Parliament will resume its normal business tomorrow, Tuesday,16th November 2021.

The following week, Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey will give an in-depth insight into the country's money plan for next year.

The budget debate will be deferred one week in a tradition to allow for the Opposition to reply.

Prime Minister James Marape had earlier stated that the 2022 National Budget will capture investment in the Government's priority areas of education, infrastructure and health taking up a huge chunk of the budget.

Source: NBC News

