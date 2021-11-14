The Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has announced a $2.5M budget allocation for Tenakoga Adventist School.

Speaking during the school’s 9th graduation ceremony today, the Prime Minister said the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development has allocated a budget of $2.5 m to assist the school in building a double story dormitory and ablution block.

Solomon Islands Government Commits $2.5 million for Tenakonga Adventist School . Photo Solomon Islands Government media

“I wish to assure the school that the Government will continue to support Tenakoga School,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the assistance is part of the Government’s support to Tenakoga and other schools around the country.

“My Government will continue to support this school and any other schools in whatever way we can,” he said.

School Principal Francis Leovaina said the support from the Government is a blessing indeed after the recent fire tragedy that burnt down the school science lab recently.

Mr Leovaina thanked the Prime Minister and the Government for recognizing the cries of the staff and students.

District Director Pastor Martin Losi said the commitment by the Government is an answered prayer.

“I am one of the people who have shed tears with students during the tragic fire not long ago. And the good news today brings a lot of joy to our hearts,” he said.

The announcement by the Prime Minister was welcomed with praise and cheers of joy by the students, teachers and parents that attended the graduation.

The Prime Minister was also taken for a tour to visit what was left of the science lab.

Member of Parliament for North East Guadalcanal Hon Ethel Vokia also thanked the Prime Minister and the Government for their timely assistance to the school.

She said the dormitory and ablution block would go a long way in assisting present and future students of Tenakoga.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare also donated 20 thousand dollars to the school.





Next : Solomon Islands Authorities investigate claim of body magnetised after COVID-19 jab