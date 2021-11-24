Port Moresby police helped juvenile reunite with parents

Police confiscated a small quantity of cannabis from a juvenile delinquent, gave him counselling and took him to his parent's home today.

The boy left home two months ago and roamed the streets of Gerehu until he was found today.

Members of Fox unit 202 who were at the helm of this recovery cautioned the parents and told them to provide schooling and care for their child.

While cautioning the parents, a policeman said,

"Your child is innocent.

You brought him into this world; and therefore, it is your responsibility to provide care, food, shelter and water for your child."

Members of Fox unit 202 have given their undertaking to revisit the family regularly to ensure the boy is safe and rehabilitated accordingly.

This has been reported and will be referred to Police Juvenile Justice Unit and on to the Department of Community Development.





Source: Police media





