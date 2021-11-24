Girl injured in car accident in Port Moresby

Police in Port Moresby has reported a care accident in Port Moresby city. Members of Fox unit 202 arrived immediately when two vehicles crashed tonight at the inter section of the Independence Boulevard.

Photo by police media

A Toyota Land Cruiser rammed into a black sedan injuring a young girl.

The victim who was travelling with a family, suffered a fractured shin bone.

The policemen contacted the Saint John's Ambulance and she was taken to the hospital.

Traffic Police also arrived at the scene to investigate the accident.





Police Media





Next: Port Moresby police helped juvenile reunite with parents