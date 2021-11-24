Police in Solomon Islands arrest a 20-year-old male suspect for murdering his father

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Noro Police Station in the Western Province have arrested a 20-year-old male suspect who murdered his own father at Arara Camp, Roviana Lagoon in Western Province on 24 November 2021.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “Initial report stated that the deceased was killed by his own son after they had an argument in the early hours of 24 November 2021.”

Province Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “The incident happened when the deceased approached the suspect who caused disturbance to keep quiet.”

PPC Lenialu says, “The son got angry, without any consideration, took a brush knife and cut the deceased on his leg and head. The deceased died instantly due to loss of blood.”

The suspect was arrested and transported to Noro Police Station for further investigation.





Source: RSIPF Media





