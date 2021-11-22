All rapid test kits for COVID-19 must be validated by National Control Centre

The Deputy Controller of the National Pandemic Response Dr Daoni Esorom says all rapid test kits for coronavirus (COVID-19) being brought into the country must be validated by the National Control Centre.

Photo caption: Deputy Controller of National Pandemic Response Dr Daoni Esorom

Dr Daoni said, “I have a concern that too many organisations and (private) companies are bringing in rapid test kits. It’s becoming a concern because these are not validated by the NCC. These have the potential to mess up our national testing protocols.

“There are certain requirements that organisations must meet before the NCC gives approval for the test kits to be used in the country.’’

He added that the three steps that need to be done before approvals are given are:

• Firstly, the kits must be locally field validated to see the performance of these kits on the Melanesian population;

• Secondly, from the field validation our technical team will determine the positive predictive value, negative predictive value, sensitivity and specificity on the performance of the test kits in the field; and

• Thirdly, these rapid test kits must be prequalified by the World Health Organisation.

“I strongly encourage any organization or companies willing to bring in any new rapid test kits to get in touch with our laboratory team at the NCC to advise on what to do in order to get these kits approved for use in the country,’’ Dr Daoni said.





