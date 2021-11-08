PNG PM Marape: The Government is listening to your concerns

Prime Minister James Marape says the Government respects people’s opinions about the Coronavirus (Covid-19), especially the vaccination.

His comments came at a meeting with churches in Port Moresby on Friday.

Health Minister Jelta Wong, National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning and experts from the National Control Centre attended the meeting.

“Amidst these opinions, we are trying to find what is good for our individual and collective safety,” Marape told pastors from the PNG Body of Christ and Evangelical Alliance.

“I thank all you pastors for coming here to not just hear us, but, just as importantly, to offer constructive suggestions as to how we can adjust to living with the Covid-19.

“I assure you that the Government hears you and will consider your views and suggestions.”

Marape said he saw a lot of positivity in these tough times and that the Covid-19 had taught the Government to invest big in the health sector.

He committed to get Manning to review Covid-19 protocols and requirements, especially the “no jab, no job” stance by some employers.

“The Government’s headline policy of non-mandatory or compulsory vaccination remains, and with workplace safety issues, we will soon release testing requirements to all employers so we find a balance between workplace safety rights and rights of individuals to vaccination

Source: The Nation/One PNG News

