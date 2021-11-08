Rise in sea level damaging food gardens on PNG's Bougainville Carterets island

Rising sea levels currently experienced throughout Bougainville has washed food gardens on Iangain island and other small islands in the Carteret group of islands.

Reports received by New Dawn FM over the weekend from the Chairman of TULOUN Community Government on Carteret Mr. Andreas Sale said that the sea rise ran into Swamp Taro gardens spoiling people’s food and would need assistance as soon as possible.

He said the sea went 200 meters inland on Iangain island.

He provided live pictures of the sea rise on IANGAIN island at the weekend.

Meanwhile the sea rise was also felt at KOKOPAU, and BUKA town mangrove area.

The Chairman said that the sea rise was getting worse each time.

Whilst the Glasgow Climate Conference(COP 26) is currently on in trying to reduce emission in the Pacific people trying to move to higher grounds as sea rise is real.

