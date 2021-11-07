PNG PM James Marape explains attendance of official delegation to COP 26 in Glasgow

PORT MORESBY: Prime Minister James Marape, clarifies the misreporting on PNG official delegation’s attendance at the current COP26 Climate Summit, in Scotland, led by Special Envoy and Minister for Environment, Conservation & Climate Change Hon. Wera Mori.

In response to Friday’s Post Courier headlines of costs involved for the delegation traveling to Glasgow, Scotland, Prime Minister Marape said that the official delegations are all attending COP26 and related meetings sanctioned by NEC, given that PNG’s climate change agenda is different than most nations, and we were targeting an economic return for our forest and oceans in not just the main COP 26 meeting but other high-level meetings which are running on the margins also.

“The decision to approve for leaders to accompany the Special Envoy, was for them all to fully participate at the Summit and side events and to state our case that we mean business. If the world wants our forest to be saved then big carbon emitting nations and industries must pay us to conserve our forest as well as funding our climate mitigation efforts.”

“I am advised by Minister Mori that he had assigned them to specific side meetings and they had performed exceptionally well, given that for some of them, it was their first time to engage in an international meeting.” said PM Marape.

“The issues of climate change, its effects, the adaptation and mitigation efforts, and the whole concept of carbon credits and REDD + is an important and emerging agenda for our country, and it is important that more of our leaders are aware of the opportunities which are going to emerge out of these discussions”

One such valuable meeting was the Governor Juffa initiated sustainable forest conservation and management pilot project in Managalas (Oro Province) that culminated in the formalization of a Host Country Agreement.

Statement/One PNG News

