PM James Marape: Protesters have the right to express their opinion

Prime Minister James Marape says, protesters against COVID-19 vaccination across the country, have every right to express their opinion and freedom of expression - in a democratic country.

He however cautioned that these are no ordinary times - especially in this pandemic and that the Government is not forcing anyone to be vaccinated.

Mr. Marape says, as Government - they are only doing the responsible thing of making vaccines available to everyone.

When commenting on the protest March in NCD yesterday on NBC Government Talk- Back Show last night, Mr. Marape called on the protesters to put their concerns in writing and present it to the National control centre in Waigani.

Source: NBC News- Government Talk Back Show

Next: Bougainville House of Representatives sitting session for November starts tomorrow