Bougainville House of Representatives sitting session for November starts tomorrow

The Bougainville House of Representatives will sit for the November session starting tomorrow Tuesday 02nd November starting at 2 pm.

The special session will look at the current surge in Corona Virus especially the delta variant.

The Speaker, Honorable SIMON PENTANU last week sent out the notice to members to make sure they attend this meeting.

New Dawn FM understands that there are many issues that Parliamentary Committees have sought the views of the people when Parliament was not in session.

Two main issues were the Constitutional amendment into the appointment of Senior Public servants and the role of the BEC in the changes.

The other was the issue on identifying the Capital where the Bougainville Government will be based in.

Parliament will have to get reports from these two committees if the committee reports are ready for tabling to Parliament.

The ABG Budget session is in December after the National Government National Budget.

Source: New Dawn FM News

