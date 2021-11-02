PM Marape maintains Covid-19 vaccine not compulsory





The National Government has reiterated its stand that COVID-19 vaccination is not compulsory and will not be forced on anyone.

Prime Minister James Marape told the NBC Government Talkback show last night, there is a lot of misconception and rumours spreading that the Government is forcing people to be vaccinated.

He says this is not true. His comments follow nationwide protests against the 'No Jab, No Job' policy and several government departments and entities taking this path.

Marape had earlier defended these moves saying - Government policy remains as vaccination not compulsory and that these Government departments were taking these measures for their own workplace environments.

However, some private companies and state agencies have made vaccines compulsory.

Meantime, the National Government will be announcing a set of workplace protocols this week for government agencies, the private sector and business houses to abide by in this pandemic.

Prime Minister James Marape told the NBC Government Talkback Show last night, this is important to ensure the economy is functioning.

He explains that one example of this will be regular testing in the workplace.

Source: NBC News- Government TalkBack Show

