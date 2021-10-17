Solomon Islands Prime Minister Sogavare Launches 2022 Budget

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has officially launched the National Government’s 2022 Budget Preparation at the Mendana Hotel in Honiara today.

The theme for the 2022 Budget is: “Building Our Resilience: Laying Strong Foundation for Growth”.

Prime Minister Sogavare in his capacity as the acting Finance Minister said the theme is built on the spirit of building strong, better and strengthening the country’s financial and economic ability to adapt and withstand the ongoing impacts of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the country’s economy must be resilient and strong to enable a robust economic recovery process that can be managed sustainably.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has drastically changed our economic landscape, and as a responsible government, we must adapt to the new working environment.

"As such, our economic base must be strengthened by putting resources to key-targeted areas of our economy to support the recovery initiatives in 2022,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the 2022 Budget is the second budget of the DCGA after the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the fight against the pandemic is not over yet, health and economic challenges still remains critical as countries continue to experience increasing positive cases around the globe and region.

“The Budget 2022 will be operating under the shadow of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the government is doing its best to ensure our borders are protected at all times, while at the same time continue increase our efforts to keep our economy afloat, and ensuring key essential services continued to be delivered to the people of Solomon Islands,” he said.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the Budget 2022 is the Government’s fiscal plan towards building our economic resilience as a nation.

“I urge you all, Permanent Secretaries, Financial Controllers and Heads of Divisions to work closely with your Budget Committees during the formulation of your 2022 budget in the coming weeks, in consultation with the central budget ministries,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he expects all the officials fore mentioned to read and strictly adhere to the framework and guiding rules outlined in this Strategy.

“I encourage you all to keep up the momentum, ensure to work smarter with due diligence and to give your best,” he said.





Source: Press Release/ Solomon Times

Next: PNG Government Passes Bill on Climate Change