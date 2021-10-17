PNG Government Passes Bill on Climate Change

Papua New Guinea will join hands with its Pacific neighbours to strengthen and amplify the voices calling for global action to address climate change leading up to the COP 26 Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, next month.

Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Wera Mori

Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change Wera Mori, said this in Parliament while presenting the Climate Change (Management) (Amendment) Bill 2021 which was later passed.

While thanking Prime Minister James Marape for his leadership and support on overall climate and environment issues,Mori said the amendments were timely as it reaffirmed PNG’s commitment to taking ambitious transformative actions to address the underlying causes and impacts of global climate change.

He said the call for climate action was in line with PNG’s efforts in mobilising climate action.

“With the country’s overall development planning framework supporting and promoting a low-carbon, green growth pathway that is in line with the Government’s ambitious target to be carbon-neutral by 2050, it is a critical time to re-align the enabling environment in responding to the impacts of climate change in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

He acknowledged the work of the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) in ensuring that its policies and legislative frameworks were realistic and relevant with the current developments both in-country and at the international arena.

As the CCDA recently concluded regional workshops on the drafting of the National Adaptation Plan, the amendments will strengthen their institutional structure to enable effective engagement with stakeholders at the national and sub-national levels in main streaming Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation activities while improving governance and fiduciary standards to generate revenue.

Governors Paias Wingti, Allan Bird, Gary Juffa and Chris Haiveta were vocal on the floor supporting the passage. Haiveta used the opportunity to invite Mori and Minister Soroe Eoe to Gulf Province to see the plight of displaced communities in his province.

Said Mori; “All citizens of this country, government, private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community based organisations (CBOs) and individuals should all be concerned about the recent findings of the new International Panel of Climate Change (IPCC).

“This report is sounding the alarm and concludes: If we fail to act urgently, there will be catastrophic global consequences. And we’re already nearing abrupt climate tipping points.”.





SOURCE: POST COURIER/PACNEWS

