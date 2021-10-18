College Penalizes Students Over Fake School fee Receipts

Two students have been expelled and six suspended from the Port Moresby Business College over fake school fee receipts, an official says.

College governing council chairman Tom Kipau said one of the students admitted altering the bank deposit receipt presented to the college.

“In this instance, the K50 on the receipt was altered to K500 and presented to the college as part payment. Another (student) altered K49 to K4,900 as course fees,” he said.

Kipau said the eight fraud cases were uncovered in an internal audit conducted by the college.

The eight students were given the opportunity to respond to the allegation against them.

On the six suspended students, the alleged fraud was committed by another person who the students had engaged to act as a go-between to solicit sponsorship for them.

“The go-between deliberately altered the bank deposit statement to defraud the college,” he said.

Kipau said regardless of the circumstance and the action of the go-between, the fact remained that the students owed a significant amount of fees to the college.

The six were suspended for non-payment of school fees.

Kipau said the decision was a warning to others students.

“The six students have been urged to report the matter to the police to (get back) the funds they paid to the fraudster,” he said.

The six students would be reinstated when they pay the outstanding fees.

source: The National/One PNG News

