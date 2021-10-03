PNG PM Marape returns back to the country after attending UN General Assembly

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has returned to the country after spending more than 10 days in the United States of America.

Mr. Marape upon arrival met with the media and provided a brief statement on what he and his delegation have achieved when they were abroad.

He said that he is grateful that he was given an opportunity to speak on issues affecting Papua New Guinea and the Pacific region, and these include climate change, COVID 19 and gender-related issues, among others.

''Our conversation resonated very well, both the larger and smaller nations took note of this.

''What I hope to achieve as I go into co-produce these things later, this month is for us to secure industries as well as nations to help us pay for conservation of our large chunk or our rainforest and for us to go into sustainable forest harvest in our country, simply because that is responsible of us.

''But I reminded the industrialised nations, you can not expect me to conserve when you have harvested your trees or you have contributed to great carbon footprint on planet earth, my footprint is very small, in fact, we are a net carbon sink,'' Marape explains.

Mr. Marape also said that he will be using the COP26 Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland this year, to ask major carbon emitters to start compensating Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island countries and States, who are still preserving their rainforests.

NBC News / ONE PNG





Next : Solomon Islands Electoral Commissioners Sworn-in