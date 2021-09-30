Solomon Islands Electoral Commissioners Sworn-in

Three Commissioners of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) have been sworn-in at the Government House before the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi this morning.

The swearing-in ceremony formalizes their appointments to take up their positions at the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission to which they have been assigned as Commissioners.

Three Commissioners are the Speaker of the National Parliament, Paterson Oti, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS), Stanley Pirione, and Mrs Taeasi Sanga who is a member of the Political Parties Integrity Office (PPI).

Of the three Commissioners, Mr Paterson Oti who is the Chairman of the SIEC, and Mrs Taeasi have been re-appointed while Stanley Pirione is a newly appointed Commissioner.

The appointments of these Commissioners are in accordance with the Constitutional Amendment (Electoral Reform) Act 2018, which stipulates the qualifying criteria for their appointments to the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in her position as the Administrative Head of the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission is by virtue of the Electoral Amendment Act 2018 becomes the fourth Commissioner; however, the CEO is a non-voting member.

ENDS///

Next : ADB, NZ, and Aust to help Solomon Islands Government reform tax system