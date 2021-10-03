PNG Joins rest of the world as Dubai World Expo opens

Papua New Guinea joined the world in the spectacular opening ceremony of the Expo 2020 in Dubai early this morning.

PNG's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union and the Commissioner-General to Expo2020, Joshua Kalinoe, was among VIPs at the opening.

Picture of the opening credit to AFP.

International and regional talents, among them world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli and British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, dazzled spectators with their performances, including stunning visuals, which was broadcast and live-streamed around the world.

Tareq Ghosheh, Chief Event and Entertainment Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai says using the world-first technologies sets the scene for 182 days of visually striking and inspiring experiences, aimed towards the making of a new world.

The theme for the Expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, and has attracted 192 countries including PNG.

The expo will run until 31 March 2022.

This is an opportunity for PNG to showcase all its potentials and products on the international stage to attract foreign investors and stimulate the nation's domestic economic growth.

The Live-streamed video of the opening ceremony has been posted on this page.

NBC News

