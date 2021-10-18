Former US secretary died of Covid-19 complications





Tributes are being paid to former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died of Covid-19 complications aged 84.

His family said the former top military officer died on Monday. He was fully vaccinated.

Powell became the first African-American secretary of state in 2001 under Republican President George W Bush.

Picture: US Secretary of State Colin Powel : Wikimedia Commons

He also sparked controversy for helping garner support for the Iraq War.

Powell had previously been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, which may have made him more susceptible to Covid symptoms, as well as Parkinson's disease.

Source: NBC News- BBC





