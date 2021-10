Police arrested four young men for being in possession of a home made gun and cannabis, at East Boroko yesterday.

The suspects were allegedly smoking 'pot' in a drain when members of Fox unit 203 pounced on them.

They were taken to the Waigani Police Station and detained.

Police will continue to conduct regular foot patrols and stop-and-search operations in efforts to clamp down on petty crimes across the city.

Source: Police Media Release

