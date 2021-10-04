COVID-19 Patients Moved to Taurama Aquatic Center

The Taurama Aquatic Centre has nine (9) patients admitted as of yesterday - with six (6) requiring oxygen.

The Centre opened last Friday to relieve Port Moresby General Hospital, which has 50 COVID-19 patients admitted and is full.

St John Ambulance Chief Executive Matt Cannon told NBC News, they expect more patients will be admitted in the coming days as cases continue to rise in NCD and around the country.

He says, currently they have 38 oxygen cylinders and 10 Oxygen concentrators of which 6 are presently in use.

TAC has sufficient staff to manage up to 30 patients however if that surges beyond 30 patients, they will need to double their staffing.

The Port Moresby General Hospital is also reportedly in need of more manpower to assist the frontline workers as the number of COVID patients increases.





