Solomon Islands ready to graduate From Least Developing Country Category

The Solomon Islands is in its transition phase of graduating from the Least Developing Countries category and is scheduled to graduate by 2024.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare . Photo by Solomon Star

That’s according to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during his remarks at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on the weekend.

“Solomon Islands is in its transition phase of graduating from the Least Developing Countries category and is scheduled to graduate by 2024,” Mr. Sogavare said.

He said, “In preparing for our graduation, we have so far concluded a number of regional and bilateral trade agreements within the Pacific, with the European and The United Kingdom of Great Britain.”

He added the country have a non-reciprocal trade arrangement with China. With the impact of COVID-19, an in-depth analysis on the health of Solomon Islands economy will need to be done.

“We hope this could be looked at ahead of the next triennial review. I take this opportunity to call on our development partners to align their priorities and programmes with the Solomon Islands National Development Strategy to assist Solomon Islands achieve our development objectives,” Mr. Sogavare said.

Source : Solomon Star / ONE PNG





Next : Climate change contributes to poverty in Fiji