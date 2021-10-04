PNG Police Seize drugs from Australian Man in Port Moresby

Papua New Guinea POLICE seized an “unverified” amount of methamphetamine from the home of an Australian man in Port Moresby over the weekend, according to the country's Commissioner David Manning

“At this stage I am unable to tell you anything more than the fact that this was an operation (named Saki Bomb) that saw police and the PNG Customs working together to ensure this sort of dangerous drug is not (available) on our streets,” Comm Manning said.

Port Moresby, PNG. Photo by onepng.com

The 31-year-old Australian, identified by police as Sean Anthony Honey, is facing six counts of being in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and dangerous drugs.

The items were allegedly found in his home after police and PNG Customs executed a search warrant at his property in Moresby North West.

Honey is currently out on court bail.

Comm Manning told The National that they also found a pistol, shotgun, ammunitions and drugs.

He said police were yet to verify the exact amount of methamphetamine, but confirmed that it was a “controlled delivery”.

“This means it was tracked across international borders,” he said.

“The shipment was allowed to come to PNG so as to allow police officers to search for and seize the contraband as well as bring into custody persons involved in receiving the contraband item in PNG.

Source : The National





