



Buka Businessman and now the town Manager, FIDELIS SEMOSO has called on the PNG POWER to increase tariff for Buka consumers and make sure funds are kept in Buka to run the operations in Buka and no longer in Port Moresby.

Buka Businessman Calls on PNG Power to Adjust Power Tarriff . Photo by New Dawn FM

Speaking at the Buka Business Association organized forum at the BEL ISI PARK today, MR.SEMOSO said that the business houses are prepared to pay extra charges as long as the power is uninterrupted.

He also called on the Minister for Technical Services, DR. JOE KIM SUWAMARU to talk with the ICCC to allow Bougainville to make these tariff changes for the good of Bougainville.

MR. SEMOSO said that it was very expensive running individual Generators as it is slowly killing Businesses.

He also called on the Minister to get the ABG pay some of GMTs’ bills so that they can supply fuel to PNG POWER in Buka.

