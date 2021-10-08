PNG's Port Moresby Hospital Records more Covid-19 Deaths

Papua New Guinea's main referral Port Moresby General Hospital has recorded three (3) more new COVID-19 related deaths. All 3 diseased were unvaccinated.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Paki Molumi says, from a total of 120 patients both at the Hospital and the Taurama Aquatic Centre, there have been 30 new admissions as of this afternoon, (Friday 8th of October, 2021)

Twenty four (24) are severe cases, 60 are moderate.

Dr. Molumi says, they've rostered staff in the non-essential areas of the clinic to assist at the Taurama Aquatic Centre which is expecting to accommodate for the 30 existing cases, and another 30 in the coming week.

Meantime, the Health authorities are urging the public to take heed of COVID-19 protocols and get themselves vaccinated as the virus is spreading at an alarming rate around the country.

NBC News-/One PNG

