Port Moresby Police Calm Down Tensions and Remove Blockade

POLICE CALM DOWN TENSIONS AND REMOVE ROAD BLOCK.

The road junction connecting Papa Lealea, Roku, Motukea wharf and Porebada village was barricaded by locals in protest over a crime attack on Friday.

Police responded in a proactive way by talking to the disgruntled locals until they defused the tensions.

The blockade temporarily affected the movement of people especially workers commuting between the city, the huge LNG plant and the Motukea wharf.

The road block was eventually removed and the flow of traffic resumed.

Zone One Commander Chief Inspector Fred Tundu who was at the helm of it said, the interaction with the people was fruitful.

Police are now investigating the crime attack on Friday morning and they have also appealed to the local community to assist them find the suspects.





Source: Photos and Article by Police Media

