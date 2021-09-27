Police Officer arrested for Wife Beating in the Solomon Islands

An unnamed Solomon Islands Police Officer was arrested early Friday morning for wife beating. YTTF received a report from the Solomon Islands' Central Police Station that this officer seriously wounded his wife.

The source said the victim is also a Police Officer.

RSIPF Media Unit confirmed this to YTTF and said the matter has been referred to PSII for investigations.

“The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) confirmed that the police officer was arrested for the action. The case was referred to Professional Standard Internal Investigation (PSII) for investigation”, a Police Media Officer said.

He added his team is still waiting for a full report about the incident and dismissed rumours that the victim died as a result of the beating incident.

When asked if this case is different from that of the suspended Honiara City Police Commander, he said this is a separate incident.

Investigation is currently underway.

Police Media

