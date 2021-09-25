Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of Solomon Islands.

Xi Jinping stressed that since the establishment of diplomatic ties two years ago, bilateral relations between China and Solomon Islands have been developing vigorously, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both sides. Facts have proved that the decision of Solomon Islands to establish diplomatic ties with China is absolutely right. As developing countries, China and Solomon Islands share many common interests in upholding the international order, fairness and justice. China respects Solomon Islands' independent exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and supports the efforts of the people of Solomon Islands to pursue a better life. China highly appreciates Solomon Islands' firm adherence to the One-China policy and stands ready to work with Solomon Islands to push bilateral relations to a higher level.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China is willing to strengthen inter-party exchanges with Solomon Islands, promote synergy between the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative and Solomon Islands' development plan, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and welcome Solomon Islands to use the China International Import Expo and other platforms for promotion of competitive products and expand exports to China. China is ready to continue to provide Solomon Islands with economic and technical assistance without any political strings attached, and to help Solomon Islands fight against the COVID-19 pandemic within its capacities. China is ready to share its experience in poverty reduction and deepen development cooperation with Solomon Islands and other Pacific island countries, so as to help them find a path of poverty reduction and development that suits their national conditions, better cope with major public health events and natural disasters, and enhance their capacity to cope with climate change.

Sogavare expressed his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the great development achievements of the Chinese people under its leadership. He wishes the Beijing Olympic Winter Games a smooth and successful course. He expressed appreciation and gratitude for China's support and assistance to Solomon Islands and other countries in their fight against the COVID-19. Solomon Islands firmly adheres to the One-China policy, agrees the principles of sovereignty, independence, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs advocated by China, supports the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and will continue to firmly support China on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights. Solomon Islands is ready to learn from China's development experience, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China in various fields and elevate bilateral relations to a new height.

