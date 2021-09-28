Rabbitohs NRL squad for Grand Final against Panthers this Sunday

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are pleased to announce their NRL squad for their Grand Final against the Penrith
Panthers to be played this Sunday 3 October at 7:30pm Sydney time (6:30pm local time) at Suncorp Stadium.
Rabbitohs Head Coach Wayne Bennett has named the same 21-man squad that defeated the Panthers in the
Qualifying Final three weeks ago and the Sea Eagles in the Preliminary Final last Friday.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs’ NRL squad for Sunday’s Grand Final clash with the Panthers is:
1) Blake Taaffe
2) Alex Johnston
3) Dane Gagai
4) Campbell Graham
5) Jaxson Paulo
6) Cody Walker
7) Adam Reynolds (c)
8) Mark Nicholls
9) Damien Cook
10) Junior Tatola
11) Keaon Koloamatangi
12) Jaydn Su’A
13) Cameron Murray
Interchange:
14) Benji Marshall
15) Jacob Host
16) Thomas Burgess
17) Jai Arrow
18) Taane Milne
19) Patrick Mago
20) Braidon Burns
21) Jed Cartwright
Head Coach – Wayne Bennett
