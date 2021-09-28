Rabbitohs NRL squad for Grand Final against Panthers this Sunday

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are pleased to announce their NRL squad for their Grand Final against the Penrith

Panthers to be played this Sunday 3 October at 7:30pm Sydney time (6:30pm local time) at Suncorp Stadium.

Rabbitohs Head Coach Wayne Bennett has named the same 21-man squad that defeated the Panthers in the

Qualifying Final three weeks ago and the Sea Eagles in the Preliminary Final last Friday.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs’ NRL squad for Sunday’s Grand Final clash with the Panthers is:

1) Blake Taaffe

2) Alex Johnston

3) Dane Gagai

4) Campbell Graham

5) Jaxson Paulo

6) Cody Walker

7) Adam Reynolds (c)

8) Mark Nicholls

9) Damien Cook

10) Junior Tatola

11) Keaon Koloamatangi

12) Jaydn Su’A

13) Cameron Murray

Interchange:

14) Benji Marshall

15) Jacob Host

16) Thomas Burgess

17) Jai Arrow

18) Taane Milne

19) Patrick Mago

20) Braidon Burns

21) Jed Cartwright

Head Coach – Wayne Bennett





