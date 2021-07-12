Solomon Islands Premier Suidani Heads Home After Successful Medical Treatment in Taiwan

By Celsus Talifilu, Taipei, Taiwan

Solomon Islands Premier Daniel Suidani is ready to head back home to the Solomon Islands and Malaita Province after successfully undergoing medical diagnosis and medication at the state-of-the-art National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei.

The Premier has been in Taiwan for about a month to undergo an MRI test on the suspected brain space-occupying lesion that was suspected by doctors of the National Referral Hospital (NRH) in Honiara. The NRH doctors then referred the premier to seek further diagnosis overseas on the suspected conditions since there is no CT scan or MRI machines in the country.

The Premier said that this is relieving news for him, his family, and the people and government of Malaita Province and that the MRI test result cleared him of the suspected condition.

This is truly a great relief for him and his spouse who is also here in Taiwan with him and also for his family back home.

The premier sincerely thanked those who have prayed and supported him throughout a very uncertain time in his life.

“Most of all from the bottom of my heart I would like to sincerely pay tribute and acknowledge on behalf of my people of Malaita Province my most profound heartfelt gratitude to the people, the government, and the president of Taiwan Dr. Tsai Ing-wen”.

“Your gracefulness in facilitating my medical trip to Taiwan in a time where the whole world is under lockdown because of the COVID 19 pandemic is extraordinary. One that clearly reflects your love and care for the protection of human life and human dignity. This is something that Taiwan has continue to show to the world and a great lesson to humanity. I and my people of Malaita province will treasure this historical support for many years to come. This is a testimony of our friendship and the friendship of our peoples”.

The premier also thanked the doctors and nurses of the National Taiwan University Hospital and those from the ministry of foreign affairs for their great support to him. It is indeed a service of a very high standard and one that is comparable to none.

Despite the challenges and difficulties encountered during the course of the trip to Taiwan.

The objective of the medical trip to Taiwan is achieved with the premier now able to get further diagnosis and treatment.

The humanitarian medical support is most cherish and the premier is looking forward to the trip back to the Solomon Islands and to Malaita Province.

