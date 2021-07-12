PNG Government welcomes Donor Grants and Loans

The Papua New Guiena Government has welcomed donor grants and loans which, it says has assisted greatly in delivering development projects, especially during the pandemic.



PNG Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey had announced in his Final Budget Outcome report, that income from cheap external financing from development partners totalled K4.4 billion, with a further K1.4 billion in donor grants.

He says key donor-funded activities were the National Submarine Fibre Cable Network, the PNG National Power Grid sections around Mt Hagen, Mendi and Tari, the Kagamuga Airport highway reconstruction, and the new Enga Provincial Hospital.

Also the Nadzab Airport redevelopment, Ramu power transmission system redevelopment and the major Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Project.

He adds that donor grants and loans exceeded expectations, and allowed faster implementation of donor projects, which was a very welcome source of economic activity, especially in rural areas.

