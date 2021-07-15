Papua New Guinea PRIME Minister James Marape says that Solomon Islands High Commissioner Barnabas Anga was a friend to many in Government and the diplomatic community.

PNG PM Marape praises late Solomon Islands envoy

Marape said Anga, who passed away last week, was a long serving resident diplomat in Papua New Guinea and was a dear friend to many in the Government and diplomatic community.

“His contributions were immense to the enhancement of our bilateral relations evident through the many existing PNG/Solomon Islands cooperative arrangements,” he said.

“As senior foreign diplomat in PNG, he was appointed as the dean of the diplomatic corps, a responsibility he carried with ease in managing and guiding the interests of his colleagues.

“I appreciate High Commissioner Anga’s untiring efforts towards our bilateral relations.”

Marape said as a token of PNG’s appreciation for Anga’s long service in the country, the Government would bear all costs to repatriate Anga’s body to Honiara after all necessary formalities were completed.

Statement

Next : Solomon Islands Premier Suidani Heads Home After Successful Medical Treatment in Taiwan