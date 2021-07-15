PNG, New Zealand sign statement to work together

PAPUA New Guinea and New Zealand have signed a statement of partnership marking renewed efforts to work through issues of trade and economy, regional solidarity and cultural links in the face of the Covid-19 world pandemic.

In a virtual meeting yesterday in Port Moresby, Prime Minister James Marape and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signed, on behalf of their countries, the statement of partnership, ushering in more collaborative efforts between the two countries and among the other nations of the Pacific.

“This new statement of partnership is an important milestone in our countries’ relationship and sets out the values, priorities and principles underpinning our partnership,” Ardern said.

“It reflects the strength and breadth of our long-standing connection and the close economic, cultural and people-to-people links we share.”

Marape thanked New Zealand for its continued support and welcomed the opportunity to work closer in addressing existing issues such as Bougainville and new ones such as matters of declining economies within the Pacific brought on by the impact of the Covid-19.

He expressed the urgent need for Pacific Islands’ bigger countries – New Zealand and Australia – to step into the role of providing interventions in assisting smaller countries of the Pacific to minimise the impact of the pandemic on economies.

“As I have stated to the Japanese prime minister at a recent meeting, and we would like to call on these bigger countries to step in and intervene.”

