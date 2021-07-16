First ever PNG Central Province Agro Tourism Show set at Kwikila

The stage is set for the first-ever three day Central Provincial Agro Tourism show in Kwikila, Rigo District.

The show is in line with the Central Provincial Plan, where the drive for economic empowerment will be driven by Agriculture, Tourism & Sports.

The show is expected to put on display current and potential agriculture & tourism products from the province as well as promoting Small to Medium Enterprises in the rural area.

Information booths are being set up by economic Sectors of the Provincial Administration to conduct promotion & awareness of their projects and functions and visitors as well as locals will have the opportunity to see what the four Districts of the province have to offer.

Corporate Companies from Port Moresby as well as a few statutory authorities such as IRC, IPA & SMEC are also expected to have exhibition booths and show organizers expect over 3000 people to be part of the show.

Prime Minister James Marape is expected to officially open the show today.





Article and Photo by NBC News





