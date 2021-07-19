PNG MRA Says Landowners Validation Excercise has to be done before Porgera Mine Opens

The Papua New Guinea Mineral Resource Authority (PNG MRA) has begun the landowner awareness and validation exercise in the Porgera Valley of Enga Province.

The awareness drive began this week and will cover parts of Porgera Mine, Special Mining Lease number-11 landowners.

From July 26 to August 03rd 2021, the M-R-A team will carry out the validation exercise to confirm legitimate landowners.

This is one of the requirements, under the Mining Act that must be satisfied before mining activities can commence on Porgera Mine.

M-R-A Managing Director Jerry Garry in a media statement appealed for all stakeholders support to fulfil minimum requirements in order to re-open the Porgera Mine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister James Marape in a pre-consultation forum with landowners in Wabag has marked the country’s Independence day this year, as the tentative date for mine operations to re-commence.

