Papua New Guinea's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 187, with eight deaths recorded late last week.

PNG COVID-19 death toll rise to 187 . Photo by onepng.com

Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning, says seven deaths were recorded as of last Wednesday and one reported last Thursday.

He says six deaths were reported in Madang, and two in Western Highlands.

Also in the same period, 98 cases have been reported, increasing the total number of cases to 17,467.

The total cumulative recoveries stand at 17,146.

To date, a total of 143,305 people have tested for COVID-19.





Next : PNG MRA Says Landowners Validation Excercise has to be done before Porgera Mine Opens