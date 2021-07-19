COVID-19 Prevents PNG Governor General from Attending Opening Ceremony of Olympics in Tokyo, Japan

International travel restrictions on Covid-19 has prevented Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Madam Dadae from attending the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Sir Bob and his entourage were supposed to have travelled out on Monday but due to strict protocols, the delegation was unable to get connecting flights to Japan in time for the opening ceremony on the 23rd of July.

The Governor-General is part of the commonwealth community invited by the International Olympic Committee to attend the opening of this spectacular sporting event, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PNG Olympic Team comprised of 8 athletes and 11 officials has already travelled ahead to Japan.

The Olympics opening will be on the 23rd July and the games will take place over two weeks with the closing ceremony on 08th August 2021.

NBC / ONE PNG



