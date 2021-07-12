Increase Criminal Activities in PNG's Daru Town Concerns Police

The increase in hold-ups and other criminal activities in Daru town in the first part of the year needs to be addressed before it spirals out of control.

The once peaceful town of Daru is no longer safe for residents to walk around in the night as there is an increase in the number of small hold-ups in the dark sections of the roads on the island.

Acting Provincial Police Commander for South Fly Senior Inspector Evai Segi says this is an issue that needs to be addressed at the community level with the community leaders.

Mr. Segi adds, he had received reports of armed youths taking advantage of the continuous power outage and assaulting people with bus knives and sharp objects and robbed of their belonging.

He said there are reports of break and enter into government offices.

Meantime, Daru residents are urged to take extra precautions while moving around at night.

The Acting PPC is urging those involved in illegal activities to refrain from them as police will get down hard on them.

NBC News / ONE PNG





