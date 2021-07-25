PNG Digicel Cup Results and Ladder after Round 8

The Papua New Guinea semi-professional Rugby League Competition Digicel Cup results and ladder after this end of this weekends round saw Port Moresby Vipers stifling defense ensured the Hela Wigmen were held scoreless in the Digicel Cup round 8 match at the NFS this afternoon. Vipers won 10-0.

Enga Mioks 20 Goroka Lahanis 10

Mendi Muruks 38 Central Dabaris 4

Waghi Tumbe 36 Gulf Isou 4

Kimbe Cutters 22 Hagen Eagles 10

Port Moresby Vipers 10 Wigmen 0

Snax Tigers 20 Agmark Gurias 16

Digicel Cup Ladder after round 8

1.Lae Snax Tigers 14

2.Mendi Muruks 14

3.Whagi Tumbe 12

4 Port Moresby .Vipers 11

5.Hela Wigmen 10

6.Rabaul Gurias 7

7.Mt Hagen Eagles 6

8. Enga Mioks 5

9. Gulf Isou 5

10.Kimbe Cutters 4

11. Central Dabaris 4

12. Goroka Lahanis 4





Wepio Media





Next :Fiji records 918 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths reported