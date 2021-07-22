Fiji records 918 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths reported

-Fiji has recorded 918 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths reported.

Permanent secretary for Health, Dr James Fong said that out of the 15 deaths, 12, or 80 per cent were those that were not vaccinated whereas the remaining three had been partially vaccinated. Seven additional deaths during the same period were attributed to non-COVID illnesses.

“The first COVID-19 death to report is a 75-year-old woman from Suva who died at home on 21/07/2021. She was not vaccinated.

“The second COVID-19 death to report is a 49-year-old man for Nadera who died at home on 20/07/2021. He was not vaccinated.

“The third COVID-19 death to report is a 83-year-old man from Tovata who died at home on 20/07/2021. He was not vaccinated.

“The fourth COVID-19 death to report is a 44-year-old man from Cunningham. He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress. He died on the same day in hospital (22/07/2021). He was not vaccinated.

“The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 60-year-old man from Narere who died at home on 21/07/2021. He received the 1st dose of the vaccine in early-July. He did not receive the 2nd dose of the vaccine. This means he was not fully vaccinated.

“The sixth COVID-19 death to report is a 63-year-old man from Nabua who died at home on 20/07/2021. He received the 1st dose of the vaccine in mid-June. He did not receive the 2nd dose of the vaccine. This means he was not fully vaccinated.

“The seventh COVID-19 death to report is a 68- year old man from Nadera who died at home on 19/07/2021. He received the 1st dose of the vaccine in late June. He did not receive the 2nd dose of the vaccine. This means he was not fully vaccinated.

“The eighth COVID-19 death to report is a 63-year-old man from Waimanu Road who died at home on 20/07/2021. He was not vaccinated.

“The ninth COVID-19 death to report is a 84-year-old man from Kalekana who died at home on 20/07/2021. He was not vaccinated.

“The tenth COVID-19 death to report is a 53-year-old man from Toorak who died at home on 20/07/2021. He was not vaccinated.

“The eleventh COVID-19 death to report is a 63-year-old woman from Vatuwaqa who died at home on 20/07/2021. She was not vaccinated.

“The twelfth COVID-19 death to report is a 56-year-old man from Makoi who died at home on 20/07/2021. He was not vaccinated.

“The thirteenth COVID-19 death to report is a 72-year-old woman from Narere. She presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress. She died on the same day at the hospital (21/07/2021). She was not vaccinated.

The fourteenth COVID-19 death to report is a 102-year-old woman from Cunningham who died at home on 20/07/2021. She was not vaccinated.

“The fifteenth COVID-19 death to report is a 80 -year old man from Cautata Village who died at home on 21/07/2021. He was not vaccinated,” said Dr Fong.

He said there have been seven more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

“Their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors. Doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

“There is one more death currently under investigation. This will be discussed once investigations (including test results) and classifications are complete.

“There have now been 161 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 159 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year. We also have recorded 68 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

“There have been 179 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 16,403 active cases. There have been 21,291 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 21, 361 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 4,729 recoveries,” he said.

As of the 21st July, 419,673 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 86,505 have received their second doses. This means that 71.5% of the target population have received at least one dose and 14.7% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Dr Fong said the 7-day average of new cases per day is 1068 cases per day or 1207 cases per million population per day.

“With the high numbers of new daily cases we are also seeing increasing cases of severe disease and deaths,” he said.

Dr Fong said people who are symptomatic will no longer be tested for COVID-19, and should stay at home and strictly self isolate for 14 days.

“Most people infected with COVID-19 will have only mild symptoms like cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, loss of taste or smell, body ache, headache, and can fully recover at home.

“For lower-risk individuals with COVID symptoms, we ask you to please stay at home for 14 days, isolate yourself from other family members, and continue to monitor your symptoms for severe COVID-19,” Dr Fong said.





SOURCE: PACNEWS





