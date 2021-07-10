One of PNG's Top Musicians Edwin Baffe Passes on

It is with great sadness to inform PNG and the Pacific that music industry in PNG has lost a talented musician, singer and songwriter.

Edwin Baffe is one of the household name in music entertainment in PNG & the Pacific. Among his hottest songs are Asua 1 and Asua 2. Asua 1 has been a blockbuster in the mid. & late 90s.

Apart from music, Mr. Baffe is a teacher by profession. He also contested Raicoast Open in 2017 National General Elections and came 3rd.

Madang Province has lost two of its greatest musical sons, being Willie Tropu and now Edwin Baffe.

wasCondolence to the Baffes in Madang and PNG.

PNG music industry and people will miss him.

Rest in Eternal Peace, Edwin Baffe.

By Albertis_Photography

