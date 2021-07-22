Businessman from Ialibu-Pangia buys Alotau International Hotel

Yumi Yet Real Estate Limited is owned by a professional businessman (Eke Lama) from Ialibu-Pangia District in Southern Highlands Province.

PNG owned real estate company "Yumi Yet Real Estate Ltd now owns Alotau Bay Hotel, formally known as Alotau International Hotel.

The hotel's official opening under the new management was held yesterday evening with invited elites convening to mark the occasion.

Present at the opening ceremony (amongst the invited elites to witness the official launching) was retired Captain Timothy Narara,

former pilot of the world's largest aircraft, and his wife Nellie.

The Owner and managing director of Yumi Yet Real Estate Limited, Eke Lama said that the Alotau International Hotel was sold to him by Airways Limited earlier this year.

Alotau International Hotel will be the second property owned by Eke Lama in Alotau. In 2019, he (Mr Lama) also opened a Yumi Yet lodge outside Alotau town, in Toudikawa.

The Mayor of Alotau, Peter Elliot congratulated Eke Lama for his business achievement and welcomed the Yumi Yet company for business in the town.

In his speech, Elliot asked that Alotau youths be a priority when it comes to employment opportunities by Yumi Yet Limited in Alotau as this will greatly assist in lowering the high unemployment rates amongst youths in the town.

Yumi Yet Real Estate now owns over 800 rental properties, 600 land titles, 4 lodges and now a

hotel in Papua New Guinea, including a rental property in Cairns, Australia.

The company to date has given employment to over 200 Papua New Guineans and a few expatriates.





