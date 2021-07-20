Potato Farming and Cattle Projects Changing Southern Highlands Province

The potato farming and cattle project launching in the Poroma district last week Thursday is the beginning of a transformation being experienced in the Southern Highlands, Governor William Powi said.

The Poroma potato and Wasu cattle project launching was witnessed by the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock John Simon and the Minister for National Planning Rainbo Paita, the secretary National Planning Korney Samuel, CEO of FPDA Mark Worinu and others.

More than K1.7 million was committed by the Department of National Planing to the two projects while the Minister for Agriculture committed K100,000.

Mr Powi said the potato farm in partnership with the Fresh Food Development Agency (FPDA) is the beginning of a transformation that is expected to be change the lives of the people.

He thanked Fresh Produce for the partnership.

Mr Powi said he had initiated the potato project in the province as an economical stimulus package that will surely improve and create wealth for the people.

However, he said if the people are lazy and spend time gambling then there is not way they can create wealth for themselves.

“How can you participate in development when you are lazy and not doing anything to even help yourself.

Stop being bystanders, create opportunities and participate meaningfully to create wealth for yourself,” he said.

Mr Powi said he wanted to change the culture of cash handout in the province and encouraged people to till the land and earn a honest living.

“Following MPs is not the way of life.

“Working hard is an honest way of life,” he said.

He said to stop people following politician, he initiated 47 business groups throughout the province.

Powi said the purpose of the creation of the business group is to become a body that will facilitate all developments in the five districts and the 20 LLG.

He said all projects initiates for each area will be facilitated through the business groups and not individuals.

“I will fund all projects through the business groups.

“The 47 groups will control projects and that is how we want to change the way people act like evening birds fly here and there and going after MPs to consume money and that is how we want to change the culture of following politicians,” he said.







