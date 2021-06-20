Round 2 PNG Digicel Cup match results for 2021

The Mt Hagen Eagles have registered their first win for the season in the 2021 Digicel Cup Competition beating the Moni Plus NCD Vipers 20-18 in today’s first match of the double header at the Oil Search National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

The Eagles clamped down hard on the Vipers as they dominated in the full 80 minutes of the game leading the Vipers 10-8 to halftime and coming back strong in the second half leading the Vipers 20-18 full time.

Vipers trying to level the playing field fought back in the 60th minute of the game with Halfback Karis Peter and Winger Benjamin Yeki scoring each a try each but it was not enough as Eagles Five-Eight Garry James scored a run away try giving the win to the Eagles.

Meanwhile in the second match between the Lae Snax Tigers and the Central Dabaris the Tigers maintained their consistency thrashing the Dabaris 40-16 pulling off their third win for the season.

The Dabaris led in the first half with 16-14 however, the Tigers clawed their way back after half time, defeating the Central Dabaris Rugby League 40 - 16.

In other matches played today (Sunday)

Mendi Muruks 22 beat Waghi Tumbers 20,

Rabaul Gurias 24 beat Goroka Lahanis 4

Hela Wigmen 22 beat PRK Gulf Isou 08

Enga Mioks 22 Kimbe Cutters 22





