Queensland Maroons name team for Game II
Queensland Rugby League is pleased to announce the Queensland Maroons team for Game II of the Ampol State of Origin series.
Reece Walsh and Francis Molo have been named to make their Origin debuts, while Cronulla’s Ronaldo Mulitalo is part of the extended Maroons squad for the first time.
St George Illawarra Dragons pair Andrew McCullough and Ben Hunt are also back in maroon for the Suncorp Stadium clash.
Maroons selectors have confirmed hooker Harry Grant has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
The Maroons will enter camp on the Gold Coast today.
Queensland Maroons squad
1. Reece Walsh - New Zealand Warriors
2. Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys
3. Kurt Capewell - Penrith Panthers
4. Dane Gagai - South Sydney Rabbitohs
5. Kyle Feldt - North Queensland Cowboys
6. Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm
7. Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
8. Christian Welch - Melbourne Storm
9. Andrew McCullough - St George Illawarra Dragons
10. Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders
11. Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs
12. Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm
13. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans
14. Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons
15. Moeaki Fotuaika - Gold Coast Titans
16. David Fifita - Gold Coast Titans
17. Francis Molo - North Queensland Cowboys
18. Coen Hess - North Queensland Cowboys
19. Ronaldo Mulitalo - Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
Coach: Paul Green
