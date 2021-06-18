PNG records six new COVID-19 deaths and 62 new cases – total cases at 16,861

Papua New Guinea has recorded six new COVID-19 deaths and 62 new cases in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Wednesday, June 16, increasing the total number of deaths to 173 and total cases to 16,861.

Five deaths were reported in East Sepik whilst a single death was reported in East New Britain province. Of the six deaths recorded, four are males and two females.

Also, on the same day the country recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases. East Sepik recorded 21 cases, East New Britain 16, National Capital District 10, Morobe and Madang three each, Western Highlands, New Ireland and Enga two each and West New Britain, Central and Southern Highlands reported a single case each.

Of the 62 cases reported, 46 are males and 16 females. Their ages range from 13 to 71 years.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at 16,861 with 173 known deaths. A total of 16,229 recoveries have been recorded with 459 cases active within the last 21-day period. To date, 129,533 people have tested for COVID-19.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 177,399,816. The death toll stands at 3,839,035.

As of June 15, a total of 44,063 people in Papua New Guinea have received the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 6,763 health workers, 35,857 essential workers and 1,443 people with comorbidities or existing medical conditions.

(PNG COVID-19 statistics as of Wednesday 16 June, 2021.)





